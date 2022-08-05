  • A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine in Johannesburg, in December. The rapid spread of omicron variants means more people are being infected with the virus, adding to the tally of those who will develop long-COVID symptoms. | REUTERS
A study has shown that 1 in 8 people recovering from COVID-19 had lingering symptoms due to the illness at least three months later.

The findings provide greater clarity on the ailments triggered by the pandemic disease.

