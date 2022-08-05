  • People dine near a screen showing news footage of military exercises near Taiwan by Chinese forces, in Beijing on Friday. | REUTERS
Beijing – China said Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on a litany of key issues including climate change, anti-drug efforts and military talks, as relations between the two superpowers nosedive over the island of Taiwan.

Beijing has reacted furiously to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island, which it claims as its territory and has vowed to retake, by force if necessary.

