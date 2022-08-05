Masayoshi Son is losing a growing number of top executives at SoftBank Group, putting more responsibility on the founder’s shoulders just as the outlook for the Japanese conglomerate turns increasingly ominous.

Two more managing partners at the company’s Vision Fund, Yanni Pipilis and Munish Varma, are leaving, it was reported last week, bringing the number of top level departures from the world’s largest investment fund to at least 10 since March of 2020. Rajeev Misra, the long-time head of the Vision Fund, is giving up most of his titles and responsibilities as he starts his own investment fund. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure left earlier this year, while Chief Strategy Officer Katsunori Sago, who had been on SoftBank’s board with Misra and Claure, resigned in 2021.