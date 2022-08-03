A Japanese prison that banned a convict from wearing his glasses because they made him look “menacing” has come under fire from lawyers who call the decision a rights violation.
The jail in Hokkaido stopped the prisoner bringing in his half-rimmed specs — with a silver bar on top, and no visible frame underneath — while serving his sentence, according to the Sapporo Bar Association, which has issued a warning to the facility.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.