    Tsukigata Prison in Hokkaido disallowed a prisoner from wearing half-rimmed glasses because they "lent a menacing aura" to the man. | GETTY IMAGES
A Japanese prison that banned a convict from wearing his glasses because they made him look “menacing” has come under fire from lawyers who call the decision a rights violation.

The jail in Hokkaido stopped the prisoner bringing in his half-rimmed specs — with a silver bar on top, and no visible frame underneath — while serving his sentence, according to the Sapporo Bar Association, which has issued a warning to the facility.

