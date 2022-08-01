  • Tokyo reported 21,958 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. | KYODO
  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 21,958 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, about the same level as a week before, as the nation continues to grapple with the seventh wave of infections.

Monday’s daily tally was down by 429 cases from a week earlier, the first week-on-week decline in 13 days.

