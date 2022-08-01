  • Toyota Motor may end production in Britain if the country bans sales of hybrid vehicles from 2030, according to a new report. | BLOOMBERG
  • Jiji

London – Toyota Motor Corp has warned the British government that it may end production in Britain if the country bans the sale of hybrid vehicles from 2030 as part of its carbon neutrality plans, the Sunday Telegraph reported Sunday.

Toyota makes a hybrid version of the Corolla and other vehicle models in Britain.

