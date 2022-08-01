  • ANA posted a quarterly net profit for the first time in two and a half years. | BLOOMBERG
ANA on Monday posted a quarterly net profit for the first time in two and a half years as the sector recovers from the financial pain of the pandemic.

The relaxation of COVID-19 measures in Japan and various other countries increased demand for domestic and international travel, ANA said, with a cheaper yen also providing a boost.

