  • Diana, 4, daughter of a defender of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, attends a rally in Kyiv on Saturday. Protesters demanded that Russia be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism following the deaths of prisoners of war in Olenivka. | REUTERS
Kyiv – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday his government was ordering the mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, scene of fierce fighting with Russia.

In a late-night television address, Zelenskyy also said the hundreds of thousands of people still in combat zones in the larger Donbas region, which contains Donetsk as well as the neighboring Luhansk region, needed to leave.

