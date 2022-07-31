  • Lebanese prosecutors ordered the seizure of the grain-laden Syrian-flagged ship Laodicea, which arrived in Tripoli, Lebanon, on Wednesday. The Ukrainian Embassy claims the grain was stolen by Russia from areas occupied by its forces. | AFP-JIJI
    Lebanese prosecutors ordered the seizure of the grain-laden Syrian-flagged ship Laodicea, which arrived in Tripoli, Lebanon, on Wednesday. The Ukrainian Embassy claims the grain was stolen by Russia from areas occupied by its forces. | AFP-JIJI

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Lebanon has seized a ship loaded with barley and wheat flour while it determines whether the cargo may have been stolen from Ukraine, said Public Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut said the vessel was loaded at Feodosia in the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea, and that the commodities originated from Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson in southeastern Ukraine.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,