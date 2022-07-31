  • People line up to receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot at a venue temporarily set up in front of Tokyo's Shimbashi station on Thursday. | KYODO
    People line up to receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot at a venue temporarily set up in front of Tokyo's Shimbashi station on Thursday. | KYODO

  • STAFF REPORT

  • SHARE

Tokyo reported 31,541 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, up from 28,112 a week ago, with the 12th straight day of week-on-week rise while reporting eight deaths linked with the infection.

The seven-day average of new cases rose 31.1% from a week earlier to 32,177.6. There were 23 severely ill patients, down by one from Saturday. The hospital bed occupancy rate stood at 53.7%.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,