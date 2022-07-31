Tokyo reported 31,541 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, up from 28,112 a week ago, with the 12th straight day of week-on-week rise while reporting eight deaths linked with the infection.
The seven-day average of new cases rose 31.1% from a week earlier to 32,177.6. There were 23 severely ill patients, down by one from Saturday. The hospital bed occupancy rate stood at 53.7%.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.