  • U.S. President Joe Biden listens during an economic roundtable discussion with CEOs inside the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington on Thursday. | TOM BRENNER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. President Joe Biden listens during an economic roundtable discussion with CEOs inside the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington on Thursday. | TOM BRENNER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Overcoming COVID-19 and outfoxing Republicans: U.S. President Joe Biden is having an unusually good week — and he won’t let Thursday’s recession talk spoil his mood.

When the 79-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus last week, it seemed nature had decided to pile in on his already daunting list of man-made woes: highest inflation in four decades, lowest polls of his presidency, and a tiny Democratic congressional majority apparently unable to get anything done.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,