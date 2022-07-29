  • Amid the seventh wave of COVID-19 infections in Japan, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will introduce Wednesday a system in which people with COVID-19 symptoms can self-test at home and register their results online if they test positive. | AFP-JIJI
Amid the seventh wave of COVID-19 infections in Japan, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will introduce Wednesday a system in which people with COVID-19 symptoms can self-test at home and register their results online if they test positive.

The system is aimed at easing the burden on medical institutions at a time when COVID-19 infections are spreading faster than ever before in the capital.

