Three major Japanese publishers sued the former operator of now-closed manga pirate website Mangamura on Thursday for about ¥1.93 billion in damages.

The lawsuit, filed with Tokyo District Court by Kadokawa, Shueisha and Shogakukan, is the first against Mangamura, which was known as the biggest pirate website in Japan.

