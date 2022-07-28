  • A military personnel truck of pro-Russian troops parked near Ukraine's former regional council's building in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine, on Monday. | REUTERS
    A military personnel truck of pro-Russian troops parked near Ukraine's former regional council's building in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine, on Monday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Russian forces have taken over Ukraine’s second biggest power plant, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, following an earlier claim by Russian-backed forces to have captured it intact.

Seizing the Soviet-era coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant in eastern Ukraine would be Moscow’s first strategic gain in more than three weeks in what it calls its “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” its neighbor.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,