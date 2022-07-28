  • A Self-Defense Forces member stands in front of a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile unit at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, on Oct. 8, 2017. | REUTERS
    A Self-Defense Forces member stands in front of a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile unit at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, on Oct. 8, 2017. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Japan will hold off on setting a ceiling for next fiscal year’s defense spending, a draft of the government’s budget outline showed, underscoring resolve to beef up expenditure to counter China’s growing military presence.

Under the budget outline, the government will also set aside about ¥4.5 trillion ($33.24 billion) for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s flagship policy aimed at boosting investment in areas like green innovation and digitalization, the draft showed.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,