Japan will hold off on setting a ceiling for next fiscal year’s defense spending, a draft of the government’s budget outline showed, underscoring resolve to beef up expenditure to counter China’s growing military presence.
Under the budget outline, the government will also set aside about ¥4.5 trillion ($33.24 billion) for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s flagship policy aimed at boosting investment in areas like green innovation and digitalization, the draft showed.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.