Strategists were taking stock of their best trade ideas after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave officials more flexibility on future rate hikes amid signs of an economic slowdown.

They warned not to expect an inflection point for the dollar and saw the euro remaining under pressure into the winter and the yen trading around its recent range. They reminded Asia investors that Chinese assets should be less exposed to U.S. rate hikes, with Indian and Southeast Asian markets more vulnerable, but suggested that as the Fed’s decision was broadly as expected, much of the impact should be priced in.