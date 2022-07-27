  • Sri Lankan students perform in kimonos at a cultural exchange event in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO
The education ministry said Tuesday that it aims to raise the numbers of foreign students in the country and Japanese students studying abroad to the levels before the pandemic, or over 300,000 and 100,000, respectively, by 2027.

According to the ministry, the number of foreign students in Japan dropped over 20% from some 312,000 in fiscal 2019 to some 242,000 in fiscal 2021.

