Tokyo police will be beefing up security over the next two months ahead of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, an occasion that is expected to draw many world leaders.
Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department is examining and reviewing its security measures as critics point to possible security flaws over the fatal shooting of Abe during an election campaign speech in the city of Nara on July 8.
