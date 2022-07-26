  • Ryu Shionoya (right), acting head of the Liberal Democratic Party faction that was led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe until his assassination on July 8, speaks at a faction meeting at the LDP headquarters on Thursday. | KYODO
    Ryu Shionoya (right), acting head of the Liberal Democratic Party faction that was led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe until his assassination on July 8, speaks at a faction meeting at the LDP headquarters on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The Liberal Democratic Party’s largest faction, which was led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe until his assassination on July 8, is recruiting more newly elected Upper House lawmakers than other factions.

Among LDP candidates who ran in the July 10 election for seats in the House of Councilors, 20 rookies and two former Upper House members were elected.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,