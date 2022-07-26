  • Vietnamese technical intern trainees at a horticultural farmer's house in Aichi Prefecture in January 2018 | KYODO
    Vietnamese technical intern trainees at a horticultural farmer's house in Aichi Prefecture in January 2018 | KYODO

A majority of foreign technical trainees borrowed money before coming to Japan, an Immigration Services Agency survey showed Tuesday.

The first survey on costs paid by foreign technical trainees to come to Japan found that 54.7% of the surveyed trainees were in debt before their departure, with the average amount reaching ¥547,788 (around $4,000).

