  • A Japanese macaque is seen in Nagano. Local authorities in the city of Yamaguchi said Monday they are turning to tranquilizer guns to confront marauding macaques that have injured 42 people in recent weeks. | GETTY IMAGES
    A Japanese macaque is seen in Nagano. Local authorities in the city of Yamaguchi said Monday they are turning to tranquilizer guns to confront marauding macaques that have injured 42 people in recent weeks. | GETTY IMAGES

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Local authorities in the city of Yamaguchi said Monday they are turning to tranquilizer guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks.

Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,