    Japan held the nation’s first emergency meeting on monkeypox Monday and decided to step up surveillance and preventive measures. | REUTERS
Japan is preparing for a possible outbreak of monkeypox in the country following the World Health Organization’s declaration over the weekend that the viral disease constitutes a global public health emergency.

The government held the nation’s first emergency meeting on the disease Monday and decided to step up surveillance and preventive measures.

