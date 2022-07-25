  • Cell stacks inside the electrolyzer area at a green hydrogen plant in Puertollano, Spain, in May. The device uses electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. If that electricity comes from wind turbines, solar panels or a nuclear reactor, the whole process gives off no greenhouse gases. | BLOOMBERG
Solar power depends on the solar cell. Wind power, the wind turbine.

The key to the green hydrogen economy is a little-known machine with a name out of 1950s science fiction — the electrolyzer. And after a century of obscurity, the electrolyzer’s moment has come.

