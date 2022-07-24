  • Jiji

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency successfully launched a test rocket from its Uchinoura Space Center in the town of Kimotsuki, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Sunday.

The S-520-RD1 rocket was equipped with a test device for a scramjet engine that is planned for use in hypersonic aircraft that travel at five times the speed of sound, or Mach 1 and faster.

