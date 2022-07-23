  • U.S. President Joe Biden receives his second COVID-19 booster shot at the White House in Washington in March. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. President Joe Biden receives his second COVID-19 booster shot at the White House in Washington in March. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Washington – More than two years into the pandemic, a second U.S. president has tested positive for COVID-19.

But the calmer outlook surrounding Joe Biden’s case contrasts with the panic that accompanied Donald Trump’s diagnosis: a reminder of progress made against the virus, even as it becomes clearer that the disease eventually comes for all.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,