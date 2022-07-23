  • Heavy rains that hit the Kanto and Tohoku regions in September 2015 caused a beach of a Kinugawa river levee, inundating a large area of Joso, Ibaraki Prefecture. | KYODO
Mito, Ibaraki Pref. – A Japanese court Friday held the government partly responsible for a massive flood after the Kinugawa river burst in 2015, recognizing its inadequate river management and ordering damages payments.

Presiding Judge Masahiko Abe ordered the government to pay a total of ¥39 million to nine plaintiffs in what lawyers representing them say is an unusual ruling recognizing state responsibility for inappropriate river management.

