  • Staff prepare eel at a shop in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO
Kabayaki grilled eel stores and restaurants in Japan attracted hoards of customers Saturday, this year’s Day of the Ox, despite price hikes resulting from poor eel catches and higher transportation costs.

Grilled eel, a seasonal delicacy in Japan, is commonly eaten as a way of surviving the summer heat.

