Japan underscored the potentially long-lasting impact of the war in Ukraine on the Indo-Pacific region in its annual defense white paper released Friday, devoting an entirely new section to the conflict and its implications for Asia.
The focus on the ongoing conflict thousands of kilometers away comes as Japan looks warily at military powerhouse China and its designs on self-ruled Taiwan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warning repeatedly that “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow.”
