A coalition of right-wing “constitutional sheriffs,” who claim legal power in their jurisdictions that exceeds U.S. federal and state authorities, has a new calling: investigating conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was rigged against former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association has teamed up with True the Vote, a Texas nonprofit and purveyor of debunked voter-fraud claims, to recruit like-minded sheriffs nationwide to investigate allegations the 2020 U.S. election was stolen and to more aggressively police future voting.
