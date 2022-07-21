  • Toshiba has selected four bidders to proceed to a second bidding round in its buyout deal. | REUTERS
Toshiba has selected four bidders — private equity firms Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners and Brookfield Asset Management and a Japanese consortium — to proceed to a second bidding round, people briefed on the matter said.

The race for what could be the country’s biggest buyout deal this year is gathering pace, as the four bidders are now invited to conduct due diligence for several months.

