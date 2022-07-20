Islamabad – When Sherry Rehman speaks, it seems as though the world is ending.
Perhaps that’s because Pakistan — where she serves as climate change minister — has a front-row seat for the cascading catastrophe of global warming.
Islamabad – When Sherry Rehman speaks, it seems as though the world is ending.
Perhaps that’s because Pakistan — where she serves as climate change minister — has a front-row seat for the cascading catastrophe of global warming.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.