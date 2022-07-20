  • When Pakistan Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman speaks it seems as though the world is ending. Perhaps that's because Pakistan has a front-row seat for the cascading catastrophe of global warming. | AFP-JIJI
    When Pakistan Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman speaks it seems as though the world is ending. Perhaps that's because Pakistan has a front-row seat for the cascading catastrophe of global warming. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Islamabad – When Sherry Rehman speaks, it seems as though the world is ending.

Perhaps that’s because Pakistan — where she serves as climate change minister — has a front-row seat for the cascading catastrophe of global warming.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,