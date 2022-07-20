The U.S. State Department’s annual human trafficking report has placed Japan in Tier Two of its three-tier system, highlighting what it said was Tokyo’s insufficient response to child exploitation in the commercial sex industry and forced labor among migrants, as well a lack of deterrence for offenders.
Current legislation offers limited protection for those coerced into illegal or unregulated actions, the report found, tending to criminalize the behavior of the victim while allowing those who force them to engage in such activities to continue their trafficking operations relatively unpunished.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.