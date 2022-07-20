  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report launch ceremony at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report launch ceremony at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
The U.S. State Department’s annual human trafficking report has placed Japan in Tier Two of its three-tier system, highlighting what it said was Tokyo’s insufficient response to child exploitation in the commercial sex industry and forced labor among migrants, as well a lack of deterrence for offenders.

Current legislation offers limited protection for those coerced into illegal or unregulated actions, the report found, tending to criminalize the behavior of the victim while allowing those who force them to engage in such activities to continue their trafficking operations relatively unpunished.

