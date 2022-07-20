  • Lights inside freezers are turned off at a supermarket in Tokyo's Ota Ward earlier this month as part of efforts to save electricity. | KYODO
Japan is expected to continue seeing an electricity supply squeeze and is likely to rely on aging thermal power plants, despite up to nine nuclear reactors being put into operation by this winter.

A total of 10 nuclear reactors in Japan have cleared new standards set by the Nuclear Regulation Authority and have received the green light from local municipalities. Of them, six are currently in operation, including the No. 4 reactor at Kansai Electric Power Co’s Oi nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture, which was restarted on Friday after it had been offline for a routine inspection.

