  • Evergrande residential buildings under construction in Guangzhou. One group of small businesses and suppliers has circulated a letter online saying they will stop repaying debts after Evergrande’s cash crisis left them out of pocket. | AFP-JIJI
    Evergrande residential buildings under construction in Guangzhou. One group of small businesses and suppliers has circulated a letter online saying they will stop repaying debts after Evergrande’s cash crisis left them out of pocket. | AFP-JIJI

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Some suppliers to Chinese real estate developers are refusing to repay bank loans because of unpaid bills owed to them, a sign that the loan boycott that started with homebuyers is starting to spread.

Hundreds of contractors to the property industry complained that they can no longer afford to pay their own bills because developers including China Evergrande Group still owe them money, Caixin reported, citing a statement it received from a supplier Tuesday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,