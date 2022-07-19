  • Dying green sea turtles were found off Kumejima island, Okinawa Prefecture, on Thursday. | KUMEJIMA UMIGAME-KAN / VIA KYODO
    Dying green sea turtles were found off Kumejima island, Okinawa Prefecture, on Thursday. | KUMEJIMA UMIGAME-KAN / VIA KYODO

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

A frustrated fisherman has confessed that he stabbed dozens of protected sea turtles to death on an island in Okinawa Prefecture after they got caught in his fishing nets, local officials say.

Between 30 to 50 green sea turtles were found dead or dying last Thursday, with stab wounds on their necks and elsewhere, on a beach in remote Kumejima island, some 1,600 kilometers southwest of Tokyo.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,