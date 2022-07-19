  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin pose for a photo before their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Tuesday. | CABINET SECRETARIAT / VIA KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin pose for a photo before their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Tuesday. | CABINET SECRETARIAT / VIA KYODO
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Tokyo on Tuesday, as the two countries seek progress in resolving a long-festering row over compensation for wartime labor that has pushed the neighbors’ relationship to a fresh low.

While the meeting with Kishida was seen as a positive sign for friendlier relations between the two countries — both sides agreed to meet again if ties further improve — Kishida and Park appeared to assiduously avoid concrete discussion about wartime labor and other contentious issues during their brief 20-minute meeting, which the Japanese side referred to as a “courtesy call.”

