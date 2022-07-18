  • Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the village of Eiriz, in Baiao, Portugal, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
Madrid – Firefighters battled to contain wildfires sweeping across southwest Europe on Sunday as a heat wave showed no sign of abating, with Britain poised to set new temperature records this week.

Blazes raging in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain have destroyed thousands of hectares of land and forced thousands of residents and holidaymakers to flee.

