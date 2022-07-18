  • Staff members disinfect a facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a hotel in Pyongyang. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Staff members disinfect a facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a hotel in Pyongyang. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
SEOUL – North Korea is on the path to “finally defuse” a crisis stemming from its first acknowledged outbreak of COVID-19, the state news agency said Monday, while Asian neighbors battle a fresh wave of infections driven by omicron subvariants.

The North says 99.98% of its 4.77 million fever patients since late April have fully recovered, but due to an apparent lack of testing, it has not released any figures of those that proved positive.

