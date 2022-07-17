  • Passengers line up inside the departures terminal of Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London on June 27. | REUTERS
Less than a decade ago, London’s Heathrow was the undisputed hub airport for Europe, with thousands of daily passengers and an ambitious expansion plan that included a brand new runway. Terminal 5 was still a novelty — the U.K.’s largest free-standing building hosted a string of glitzy shops and restaurants, including one founded by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. The airport was associated with aspiration, growth and an outward-looking Britain.

How things change.

