  • Participants gather at Seoul City Hall Plaza during a Pride event in support of LGBTQ rights during the Seoul Queer Culture Festival on Saturday. Pride returned to the streets of Seoul after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus, with revelers gathering at City Hall to chant, dance and wave rainbow flags, and conservative groups turning out in force to protest the event. | AFP-JIJI
Seoul – South Korea's Pride parade returned from a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with revelers chanting, dancing and waving rainbow flags at Seoul's City Hall on Saturday as conservative groups protested.

Thousands of participants listened to speeches and musical acts at the central Seoul Plaza before braving pouring rain to march through town accompanied by performers dancing atop mobile stages blaring pop songs. Police provided heightened security along the route to maintain a cordon between marchers and the mostly Christian protesters.

