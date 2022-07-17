Seoul – South Korea's Pride parade returned from a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with revelers chanting, dancing and waving rainbow flags at Seoul's City Hall on Saturday as conservative groups protested.
Thousands of participants listened to speeches and musical acts at the central Seoul Plaza before braving pouring rain to march through town accompanied by performers dancing atop mobile stages blaring pop songs. Police provided heightened security along the route to maintain a cordon between marchers and the mostly Christian protesters.
