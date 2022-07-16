  • Military generals and their family members walk past a poster of Taiwan's flag at a ceremony in Taipei on June 28. | REUTERS
    Military generals and their family members walk past a poster of Taiwan's flag at a ceremony in Taipei on June 28. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Washington – The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of military technical assistance to Taiwan worth an estimated $108 million, the Pentagon said Friday.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, and the democratically governed island has complained of increased military pressure from Beijing to try and force it to accept its sovereignty.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,