  • A mourner offers flowers next to pictures of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated while campaigning last week. | REUTERS
  Jiji

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is planning a parliamentary speech in August to mourn former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, it was learned Friday.

The LDP will discuss with opposition parties about who will give the speech at a plenary meeting of the Lower House. They will also determine when it will be delivered.

