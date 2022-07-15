  • Hidetada Fukushima, head of Nara Medical University Hospital's emergency medical center, speaks at a news conference in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, on July 8. | KYODO
    Hidetada Fukushima, head of Nara Medical University Hospital's emergency medical center, speaks at a news conference in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, on July 8. | KYODO

Nara – The main doctor who last week treated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that saving his life was already extremely difficult when he was brought to the hospital after being shot.

“The chances of his survival were slim,” Hidetada Fukushima, head of Nara Medical University Hospital’s emergency medical center, said in an interview. “It was an extremely tough situation.”

