    Israeli President Isaac Herzog and U.S. President Joe Biden participate in a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
JERUSALEM – If U.S. President Joe Biden’s arrival in Israel on Wednesday for his first trip here since taking office could be summarized in just two words, they might be: Donald who?

A year and a half after Donald Trump left the White House, Israeli leaders welcomed his successor with a rapturous embrace, as if to prove that their love affair with the former president would not stand in the way of a close relationship with the new president. As for Biden, he seemed just as determined to prove that he took a back seat to no one in supporting Israel.

