  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Princess Yuriko, the oldest living member of the imperial family, has been infected with the coronavirus, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

The 99-year-old widow of the late Prince Mikasa and aunt of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, the father of Emperor Naruhito, currently has only a mild symptom with coughing, according to the agency.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,