    Most Japanese firms are passing on higher commodity costs to customers or intend to do so, a survey has found. | BLOOMBERG
Four out of five large Japanese firms are passing on higher commodity costs to customers or intend to do so, a Reuters poll has found, a sharp rise from the previous survey six months ago as surging input prices and a weak yen drive up import costs.

Almost three quarters of firms polled also intend to lift prices of their main goods and services in the latter half of this year, illustrating a shift away from a cautious, deflationary price-setting mindset.

