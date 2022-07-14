  • Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (left) and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend a bilateral meeting at the Pacific Islands Forum in Suva, Fiji, on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (left) and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend a bilateral meeting at the Pacific Islands Forum in Suva, Fiji, on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • Bloomberg

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he is “very confident” there won’t be a Chinese military base built in the Solomon Islands, after meeting with Solomons’ leader Manasseh Sogavare.

Albanese and Prime Minister Sogavare embraced warmly ahead of discussions on the sidelines of the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji on Wednesday afternoon, their first meeting since the Australian leader was elected in May.

