    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that COVID-19 case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers. | REUTERS
Fresh surges of COVID-19 infections show the pandemic is nowhere near over, the World Health Organization’s chief lamented Tuesday, warning that the virus is running free.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

