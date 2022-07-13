Itaru Nakamura, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, on Tuesday expressed regret for the failure of police to protect former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in Nara Prefecture on Friday.
“We failed to fulfill our responsibility to protect dignitaries,” Nakamura told a news conference after an extraordinary meeting of the National Public Safety Commission on the day. “We take this extremely seriously.”
