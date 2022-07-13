  • A hearse carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passes by the parliament building as mourners line to pay tribute on Tuesday, the day a private funeral was held in Tokyo. | KYODO
    A hearse carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passes by the parliament building as mourners line to pay tribute on Tuesday, the day a private funeral was held in Tokyo. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are considering conducting a large-scale funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this fall with the participation of mourners including delegations from overseas, according to informed sources.

The discussions began after a funeral for Abe was held Tuesday by his relatives and other people close to him. He was fatally shot on Friday on the campaign trail ahead of Sunday’s House of Councilors election.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,