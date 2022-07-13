The government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are considering conducting a large-scale funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this fall with the participation of mourners including delegations from overseas, according to informed sources.
The discussions began after a funeral for Abe was held Tuesday by his relatives and other people close to him. He was fatally shot on Friday on the campaign trail ahead of Sunday’s House of Councilors election.
